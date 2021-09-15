CENTERVILLE
Stolen boat: Donald Joseph Throckmorton, 59, of 502 Crucible Road, Cumberland Township, is charged with conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Peyton Avery Whipkey, 19, of 112 Hull Lane, Cumberland Township, also received similar charges. According to the fish and boat commission, Throckmorton and Whipkey crashed a boat into a dock the night of Aug. 28 at 11 Maple Glenn Road. They allegedly stole a pontoon boat and docked nearby to attempt to pull the boat off the dock. They were both arraigned by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter, and released after posting $50,000 bond through a professional bondsman.
DONORA
Assault alleged: Terrell Lamar Williams, 35, of 515 Wood St., Donora, is charged with strangulation, terroristic threats and simple assault by Donora police. According to police, at about 7:50 p.m. Monday, Williams slammed a woman into a wall and choked her at his residence during an argument. He denied the allegations when questioned by police. District Judge Gary Havelka sent Williams to Washington County jail on $15,000 bond.
MONESSEN
Assault alleged: Sierra Rose Walker, 22, of 410 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct by Monessen police. According to police, at about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 1, Walker stabbed a woman in the ear at a residence in the 400 block of Park Manor Road. According to court records, Walker has not been arrested.
Assault alleged: Charlene Star Reed, of 1017 Highland Ave., Monessen, is charged with endangering the welfare of children and aggravated assault by Monessen police. According to police, at about 2:40 a.m. Sept. 7, Reed stabbed Timothy Mooney, 45, in the shoulder. Reed claimed she did so in self-defense. Their 1-year-old child was present during the altercation. Mooney is also charged with simple assault and child endangerment. According to court records, Reed has not been arrested. Mooney was arraigned that morning and released on $10,000 unsecured bond.