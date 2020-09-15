CANTON
Drug charges: Samantha Goldfarb, 47, address unknown, was charged by state police with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police executed a search warrant at her room at the Red Roof Inn on West Chestnut Street May 19. In her room, police allegedly found 61 glassine bags of heroin, a digital scale and other items of paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint.
Prostitution alleged: Alisha Bowman, 39, address unknown, was charged by state police with prostitution following an undercover investigation June 25 at the Red Roof Inn on West Chestnut Street.
CHARTIERS
Terroristic threats charge: Brian Anthony Ray, 32, of 122 Smithfield St., Canonsburg, was charged by township police with loitering and prowling at night, and two counts each of terroristic threats and criminal mischief after a domestic incident that happened last week in the 100 block of Cummins Avenue, Houston. Police said about 4:27 a.m. Ray allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend’s home and broke a window on the front porch. He fled the scene, but allegedly returned 20 minutes later and broke a second window.
PETERS
Theft allegation: Danielle I. Ketter, 40, of Pittsburgh, is charged by township police with theft and trespassing over allegations she stole a safe containing $31,814 belonging to her former boyfriend, Daniel Dimond, from a residence in the 400 block of McClelland Road about 4:40 p.m. Aug. 28, court records show. Ketter is free on $75,000 unsecured bond set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.
WASHINGTON
Woman jailed: Carlie Marie Steuernagel, 28, of 1035 Jefferson Ave., Washington, is charged by city police with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest, court records show. Police accuse her of spitting in a officer’s face during a disturbance about 10:45 p.m. Saturday at her residence. She is in Washington County jail on $75,000 bond set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.