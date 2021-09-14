CANTON

Man arrested for threat: Harry L. Phillips III, 60, of 1247 Davis Ave., Canton Township, is charged with terroristic threats and harassment by state police. According to police, Phillips threatened to shoot his sister Friday during a phone call. District Judge James Saieva sent him to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.

SOUTH STRABANE

Assault alleged: Andrew Colin Ray Kinley, 25, of 830 Governor Circle, Chartiers Township, is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct by South Strabane police. According to police, officers responded to reports of a fight at Kopper Kettle restaurant on Kopper Kettle Road just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Kinley allegedly slammed the door of a police vehicle on an officer’s foot. District Judge Gary Havelka sent Kinley to Washington County jail on $20,000 bond.

