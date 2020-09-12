NORTH STRABANE

Man jailed: Paul Thomas Downey, 38, of Clymer, N.Y., is charged by township police with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Downey of choking and attempting to drown Brenda Lee Christensen in a room at a motel about 11 p.m. Wednesday. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.

WASHINGTON

Man jailed: Robert Miller, 45, who is homeless, is charged by city police with indecent exposure and public drunkenness over allegations he exposed himself to a man and his three children about 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Allison Avenue, court records show. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription