NORTH STRABANE
Man jailed: Paul Thomas Downey, 38, of Clymer, N.Y., is charged by township police with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Downey of choking and attempting to drown Brenda Lee Christensen in a room at a motel about 11 p.m. Wednesday. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.
WASHINGTON
Man jailed: Robert Miller, 45, who is homeless, is charged by city police with indecent exposure and public drunkenness over allegations he exposed himself to a man and his three children about 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Allison Avenue, court records show. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.