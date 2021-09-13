MIDWAY
False reports: Brittany Marie Miller, 36, of 106 S. Center Ave., Midway, is charged with several misdemeanors for making false reports and harassment. According to McDonald police, between Oct. 29 and April 21, Miller made numerous false reports through the state attorney general’s Safe2Say anonymous tip line. According to court records, Miller has not been arraigned and a preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.
UNION
Assault alleged: Jordan E. Bercik, 39, of 716 Conrad Ave., North Charleroi, is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking by Monongahela police. According to police, Bercik broke into a house in the 10 block of Dolly Lane about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 4. and hit a woman in the head with a wrench. She also is accused of stealing a phone and a tablet. According to court records, Bercik has not been arrested.
WEST BROWNSVILLE
Assault alleged: Michael David Roberts, 26, of 208 Monroe Ave., West Brownsville, is charged with strangulation, terroristic threats and harassment by state police. According to police, about 11 p.m. Thursday at his residence, Roberts choked a woman and threatened to kill her. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Roberts to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.