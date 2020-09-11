CANTON
Hit-and-run: Kameron Lee Fennell, 21, of Struthers, Ohio, is charged by state police with causing an accident resulting in injury and failure to stop and give information and render aid stemming from a two-vehicle crash about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Grove Avenue, court records show. He is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.
DONORA
Drug case: Eugene Davis, 49, of 400 McKean Ave., Donora, is charged by borough police with drug possession with intent to deliver and trespassing, court records show. Police accuse Davis of having a bag of crack and 23 stamp bags of heroin when an officer was summoned to a disturbance about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 900 block of Thompson Avenue. District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Wednesday for Davis’ arrest.
UNION
Man jailed: Thomas Anthony Clipp, 37, of Courtney Hill Road, Union Township, is charged by Monongahela police with fleeing, possessing a small amount of crack and driving under the influence, court records show. The charges stem from a traffic stop and pursuit that ended on Library Road about 4 p.m. Wednesday. Clipp is in Washington County jail on $15,000 bond set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.