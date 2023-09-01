BENTLEYVILLE
Drug charges: Ronald Eugine David, 49, of Bentleyville, is charged by Bentleyville police with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility. According to the criminal complaint, police served a search warrant at David’s home in the 200 block of Beallsville Road at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and found more than 300 baggies of suspected heroin and various different pills. District Judge Curtis Thompson arraigned David Wednesday morning, and sent him to the Washington County jail on $350,000 bond.
