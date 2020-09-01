BENTLEYVILLE
Assault alleged: Alexander Christopher Mathews, 21, of 503 Washington St., was charged by state police with simple assault and harassment following an incident Friday evening at his residence. Police said Mathews allegedly argued with his grandfather over dinner before punching the man in the face. The grandfather was treated at Monongahela Valley Hospital. Mathews was arraigned Friday night by District Judge Eric Porter and jailed on $10,000 bond.
CALIFORNIA
Assault alleged: Crysta Jean Woodworth, 27, of 309 Third St., California, was charged by borough police with simple assault and harassment following an incident early Saturday. Police said Woodworth allegedly punched a man in the face and then pushed him about 2:14 a.m. while they were at her residence. The man was treated at Monongahela Valley Hospital. Woodworth was arraigned by District Judge Eric Porter Saturday morning and jailed on $10,000 bond.
CENTER
Disorderly conduct: Dylan Matthew Kirgan, 28, of 136 Center Highlands Road, Center Township, was charged by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office with fleeing to avoid apprehension and disorderly conduct after deputies arrived at his house about 7:27 p.m. Friday to serve an arrest warrant from Washington County. Officers saw Kirgan run out a back door before they pursued him on foot. Police said Kirgan “was combative” as officers arrested him.
Drug charges: Chester Aaron Hostutler, 33, of 320 Windy Gap Road, Aleppo, was charged by state police with possessing a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and driving under suspension following an incident early Saturday morning. Police said they found Hostutler slumped over in his vehicle, which was parked in a lot at West Greene High School about 12:39 a.m. Police said a hypodermic needle was in plain view inside the car. Police said they also found a container with suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and a handgun for which Hostutler didn’t have a license. He was arraigned by District Judge Glenn Bates and jailed on $20,000 bond.
CENTERVILLEDomestic disturbance: Tristian Allen Ankrom, 19, of 186 Route 481, Centerville Borough, was charged by state police with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, public drunkenness, and consumption of alcohol by a minor following an incident Thursday night at his residence. Police said they responded for complaints of an argument between him and his grandfather. The grandfather told police that Ankrom repeatedly threatened him. Police said Ankrom started yelling and cursing at police and resisted arrest. Ankrom was arraigned by District Judge Eric Porter and released after posted a $10,000 bond.
CHARTIERSAssault alleged: James E. Young, 42, of 529 Brigich Road, was charged by township police with simple assault and terroristic threats following an incident Saturday night on Brigich. Police said that just after 7 p.m. Young grabbed a man by the arm and tried to pull the man out of his side-by-side ATV. Police said when Young allegedly threatened to shoot the victim in his face, the victim’s children were present in the side-by-side and heard the threats. Police said a witness captured the incident on video. Young was arraigned Saturday night by District Judge Eric Porter and jailed on $10,000 bond.
CUMBERLANDDrug charges: Jason Ryan Rush, 39, of 34 Cumberland Village, was charged by township police with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary traffic violation following a traffic stop in Carmichaels Saturday. Police said they pulled Rush over on Stevenson Lane about 11:49 a.m. and saw a marijuana pipe in the car. Upon searching the vehicle, they discovered three bricks of heroin, or 300 stamp bags. Rush was arraigned by District Judge Glenn Bates and released after posting a $20,000 bond.
MONONGAHELA
Assault alleged: Anthony Joseph Dimatteo, 53, of 800 Beech St., Monongahela, was charged by city police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct Friday night. Police said Dimatteo allegedly argued with his girlfriend about 7:30 p.m. before punching her in the face multiple times. Police called the injuries to the woman’s face “severe,” and she was taken by ambulance to Monongahela Valley Hospital. Dimatteo was arraigned Friday night by District Judge Eric Porter and jailed on $25,000 bond.
RICHHILL
Strangulation, assault: Nicolas Edward Vorhes, 27, of 281 Roy Furman Highway, Wind Ridge, was charged by state police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment following an incident Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, Vorhes and the victim had allegedly used meth while in Waynesburg before Vorhes tried to leave with their child. The complaint said the woman, fearing for the child, got in the car since Vorhes had just used drugs. While he was driving, Vorhes assaulted the victim, punching her in the face and body, the complaint said. At one point, he allegedly stopped the car to continue punching her, and he smashed her head off the passenger window, according to the complaint. Police said he also choked her until she couldn’t breathe. When they arrived at his house, he continued to beat the woman, punching her and dragging her out of the house by her hair, according to the complaint. Vorhes was arraigned by District Judge Glenn Bates Saturday night and jailed on $20,000 bond.
WAYNESBURG
Criminal mischief alleged: Stephen T. Dodson, 54, of 204 E. Elm St., Waynesburg, was charged by state police with criminal mischief after police observed surveillance footage of Dodson allegedly causing damage to a vehicle parked in the Keystone Lawn Services parking lot on Jennings Avenue on Aug. 3. According to the criminal complaint, damage was estimated at $9,760.