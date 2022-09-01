CUMBERLAND
Police chase: Cameron Joseph Zaccone, 20, of Richhill Township, is charged by Cumberland police with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless endangerment, and numerous traffic violations. According to the criminal complaint, at about 2 p.m. Aug. 22, police tried to pull Zaccone over in the area of Rutters Lane. Police said his Dodge Neon had plates belonging to a Ford vehicle. The driver sped away, leading police on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph. According to the complaint, Zaccone passed several cars, including two on a blind turn. Police lost sight of the vehicle in the area of the Sheetz on State Route 21. According to police, Zaccone had a suspended license and was wanted on a bench warrant. Zaccone was arraigned Friday by District Judge Lee Watson, who sent him to the Greene County Prison on $100,000 bond.
