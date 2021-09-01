NEW EAGLE
Burglary: Jacqueline Sala, 54, of 100 New Eagle Lane, New Eagle, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct by Monongahela police. According to police, about 6 p.m. Sunday, Sala went to a neighboring home and the woman who answered the door refused to let her inside. According to court documents, Sala grabbed her by the throat and forced her way in. Police said Sala held the woman against the wall. Sala has not been arrested, according to court records.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Kenneth Crouser, 32, who has no known address, is charged with aggravated indecent assault without consent, burglary, aggravated assault, strangulation and unlawful restraint by Washington police. Crouser is accused of sexually assaulting a woman about 1 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 30 block of Victoria Street. Police said he also choked her. District Judge Ethan Ward sent Crouser to the Washington County jail on $75,000 bond.