CANTON
Assault alleged: Michael Anthony Holmes, 37, of 33 Mark Ave., Canton Township, was charged with simple assault and harassment by state police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Holmes pushed his roommate to the ground and then punched him in the face multiple times following an argument the evening of Sept. 17.
Theft: Jamie Alyne Mead, 39, of 186 Latimer Ave., North Strabane Township, was charged with theft by deception and theft by unlawful taking by state police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Mead is a home health care worker. Police said she stole a patient’s credit card from a home on Redwing Drive and charged more than $5,700 to it between Aug. 6 and Sept. 3. She was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond set by District Judge David Mark.
CHARLEROI
Warrant signed: Fabrae Lynette Crews-Stevens, 31, of 207 Fifth St., Charleroi, was charged by Charleroi Regional police with child endangerment over allegations she smoked crack in a residence in the 200 block of Meadow Avenue while a baby was in the residence about 4:15 p.m. Sept. 12, court records show. District Judge Larry Hopkins signed a warrant Wednesday for her arrest.
CROSS CREEK
Burglary: Mark Dale Brautigam Jr., 42, who has no known address, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking by state police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Brautigam entered an apartment on Peterson Street between July 6 and 13 and stole $1,679 worth of tools. He was placed in the Washington County jail on $20,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
DONORA
Woman wanted: Tara B. Hixon, 39, of 224 Main St., Fayette City, is charged by borough police with hindering apprehension over allegations she hid a suspect in an assault in her vehicle about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 600 block of Third Street, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Wednesday for her arrest.
Drug case: Cathy Lynn Harris, 57, of 408 Murray Ave., Donora, is charged by the Washington County Drug Task Force with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession over accusations she sold crack to a confidential informant from her residence three times between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Monday for Harris’ arrest.
Man wanted: Cordaro L. Jackson, 30, of 572 Thompson Ave., Donora, is charged by the Washington County Drug Task force with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession over accusations he sold crack to a confidential informant from his residence three times between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Tuesday for Jackson’s arrest.
Man charged: Thomas W. Wells, 33, of 924 Somerset St., Monessen, is charged by borough police with drug possession, hindering apprehension, conspiracy and receiving stolen property, court records show. Police accuse him of stealing a bottle of Suboxone from a vehicle police investigated about 11:40 p.m. Monday at Fifth Street and Thompson Avenue. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charges Wednesday in a summons.
MONESSEN
Theft alleged: Lorraine Brown, 60, of 21 Knox Ave., Monessen, is charged by city police with theft and writing bad checks, court records show. Police accuse Brown of depositing a fraudulent check in the amount of $1,950 into her Valley 1st Credit Union account Oct. 1 and then writing three checks before the deposit cleared. A senior district judge issued the charges last week in a summons.
NORTH FRANKLIN
Sexual assault: Ronald Carmella, 72, of 244 Hill St., Bentleyville, was charged with indecent assault by state police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Carmella went to the victim’s residence and groped her without her consent on Sept. 24. Police said he admitted to the accusation when police interviewed him, with his attorney present, on Oct. 3.
Reckless endangerment: Toby McCann, 46, of 737 Findley St., Canton Township, was charged with resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia by the sheriff’s office Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, at about 1:20 p.m. Monday sheriff deputies attempted to arrest McCann on an active warrant at the McDonald’s on West Chestnut Street. McCann allegedly fled and struggled with the deputies in the middle of the roadway. McCann was placed in the Washington County jail.
NOTTINGHAM
Man jailed: Koran Saadat Young, 18, of 49 North Ave., East Washington, was charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver, carrying a firearm without a license, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show. Young was in a vehicle that failed to stop upon police orders and nearly struck a firefighter about 5 p.m. Wednesday at Route 136 and Seal Road. Police said a large amount of pills, a bag of a white powder substance and $650 were seized from Young. He was sent to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
ROSTRAVER
Assault alleged: Shanae Nicole Roberson, 36, of 217 Mathews Road, Rostraver Township, is charged by Rostraver police with simple assault and harassment over allegations she struck a boy several times in his face at her residence about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, court records show. She is free on $1,500 bond.
WASHINGTON
Weapon possession: Kacee Ryan Pape, 23, of 207 Lincoln Terrace, Washington, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest by city police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, at about 6 a.m. Monday police responded to a call that Pape was attempting to break into an apartment at Jollick Manor. Police said he threw a bag containing a small amount of cocaine into the grass while they were arresting him. Police said they found a stun gun in his shirt pocket. Pape was placed in the Washington County jail.
Man jailed: Lionel Thomas, 57, of 890 Duncan Ave., Washington, is charged by city police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment over allegations he punched his girlfriend, Kristi Mannion, in the stomach, pushed her to the floor and choked her about 2 a.m. Thursday in his residence, court records show. Thomas is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.