CUMBERLAND
Man charged: Ronald Ray Conard Jr., 29, of 374 Sherman Ave., Nemacolin, was arrested at 12:17 p.m. Oct. 24 after he ran from Cumberland Township police into a wooded area off South Eighty-Eight Road. Police said they had responded to the Sam’s Auto parking lot for a man slumped over the steering wheel. Police said Conard, the driver, gave them a false name and then jumped out of his vehicle and ran into the woods. Both Conard and one officer were injured when they fell crossing a ditch. Conard eventually stopped running and complied with commands to lie down on the ground. Both he and the officer were taken to WHS-Greene for treatment of their injuries. Conard was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and false identification.
WAYNESBURG
Assault: Luke Spencer of 305 Gilbert Ridge Road, New Freeport, was charged with aggravated assault and other charges after he allegedly attempted to head-butt and kick police officers attempting to arrest him at 11:29 p.m. Monday on West High Street in the borough. Waynesburg police said they stopped Spencer’s vehicle after being told he had attempted to run over his girlfriend in his truck. Spencer initially refused to be handcuffed and told police they had better get help or they were “gonna get hurt,” according to court documents. After being handcuffed, Spencer refused to get into the police car and attempted to head-butt and kick the officers, police said. Spencer had to be subdued with a Taser before he would comply, police said.