CANONSBURG
Assault alleged: Shayne Miller, 34, of 501 Euclid Ave., Canonsburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment by borough police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, about 2 a.m. Sept. 21, Miller kicked Brandon Michaels in the face, knocking him unconscious. A witness told police Miller also punched Michaels in the face several times.
Attempted assault: Richard Joseph Ventura, 55, of 207 S. Central Ave., was charged with simple assault and harassment by borough police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Ventura swung a baseball bat at Henry Danhart. The incident occurred at Ventura’s residence at about 5:20 p.m. Oct. 1.
SOUTH STRABANE
Terroristic threats: A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Daniel Anthony Grennell, 34, who has no known address. Grennell was charged with terroristic threats and harassment by township police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Grennell left threatening voicemails on the victim’s voicemail, including threats to assault them and burn down their house.