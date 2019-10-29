WAYNESBURG
Sexual assault: Jeffrey Scott Davis, 49, of 554 N. Richhill St., Waynesburg, was charged with burglary, indecent assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct by borough police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, Davis, who is the maintenance person for his building, said he went to a neighboring apartment and told the female occupant that he needed to check the toilet. He then is accused of attempting to kiss and grope her, the complaint stated. Davis was placed in the Greene County prison on $30,000 bond set by District Judge Lee Watson.