CHARTIERS
Terroristic threats: A warrant is out for the arrest of Timothy Troy Melzer Jr., 32, of 206 West Virginia Ave., Munhall. He was charged with terroristic threats by township police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Melzer threatened the life of an unidentified victim and others in several text messages sent last week.
ELLSWORTH
Terroristic threats: Vincent Clark Johnson, II, 28, of 121 Coyle Curtain Road, Fallowfield Township, was charged with disorderly conduct, terroristic threats, flight to avoid apprehension and public drunkenness by state police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson threatened to kill multiple people in a home on Scott Drive. District Judge Joshua Kanalis denied Johnson bail because he was on probation for domestic violence against one of the victims.
PETERS
Terroristic threats: Dennis McCrea, 66, of 671 Unity Center Road, Plum, was charged with terroristic threats and harassment by township police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, McCrea threatened to shoot a man in the parking lot of St. Benedict The Abbot Church Saturday morning. The victim said McCrea was trying to get him to move his vehicle.
Assault alleged: Ryan Abbiatici, 44, of East McMurray Road, Peters Township, was charged with simple assault and harassment by township police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Abbiatici struck his girlfriend with his elbow Monday evening. Abbiatici was placed in Washington County jail on $2,500 bond, set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.