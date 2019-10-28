CANTON
Crash: A vehicle being driven by Elijah J. Stathers, 26, of Washington, was traveling south on South Hewitt Avenue near Miller Road about 9:50 a.m. Saturday when it left the road and hit both a stop sign and street sign, police said. Stathers was not injured and fled the scene on foot.
EAST BETHLEHEM
Crash: East Bethlehem’s fire department and dive team were called to Ten Mile Creek Saturday afternoon after an overturned vehicle was discovered in the water, according to Pennsylvania State Police. No one was inside the vehicle, and the dive team scoured the area for three hours until contact was made with the vehicle’s owner, Ronnie J. Vuono, 33, of Clarksville. Vuono admitted to crashing the vehicle about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He also told police he escaped through the vehicle’s broken-out roof. Vuono sustained minor injuries.
WEST BETHLEHEM
Two injured in crash: Two men were seriously injured in a crash Friday about 9:50 p.m., according to state police. A vehicle being driven by Waylon C. Muniz, 25, of Marianna, was traveling northbound on Clarksville Road when it failed to negotiate a bend in the road, and hit an embankment and a guardrail. Muniz sustained serious injuries, as did his passenger, Matthew J. Burrows, 24, of Washington. Both were transported by helicopter to UPMC-Presbyterian hospital. Neither man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.