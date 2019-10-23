CARROLL
Man wanted: Craig Allen Poe, 34, of Rostraver Township, is charged by township police with fleeing and eluding, reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended or revoked license, court records show. He is accused of fleeing on foot after he sped away from an attempted traffic stop and the vehicle he drove struck an embankment on Fremont Road about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 10. District Judge Larry Hopkins signed a warrant Monday for Poe’s arrest.
CHARLEROI
Threats alleged: Colin Clancy, 19, of Lincoln Avenue, Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with making terroristic threats, trespassing and disorderly conduct, court records show. Clancy is accused of entering a Gulf station, 62 McKean Ave., and threatening staff about 3:15 p.m. Saturday after being told he is not welcome in the business. District Judge Larry Hopkins issued the charges Monday in a summons.
FALLOWFIELD
Man charged: Aaron Toth, 26, of 303 Redds Mill Road, Fallowfield Township, is charged by state police with trespassing, loitering and prowling and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Toth of hiding in brush behind his neighbor’s residence and scaring people in the area by making abnormal sounds about 10:15 p.m. Friday. District Judge Larry Hopkins issued the charges Monday in a summons.
MONESSEN
Pair charged: Shantell Monique Ford, 23, of West Leisenring, Fayette County, is charged by city police with making a false report over allegations she lied about being assaulted about 10 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 500 block of Fourth Street, court records show. Police also charged Aaron Essley Jackson, 27, also of West Leisenring, with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief over allegations he scratched Ford and broke her cellphone. Jackson is in Westmoreland County jail on $2,500 bond. Ford is free on $2,500 unsecured bond set by a senior district judge.
MONONGAHELA
Man wanted: Michael Chester, 18, of 309 First St., Donora, is charged by city police with sexual abuse of children and harassment, court records show. Chester is accused of sending text messages seeking photos of a girl, 12, and threatening to post topless photos of her about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at a residence in the 400 block of East Main Street. District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Monday for Chester’s arrest.
NORTH CHARLEROI
Drug charges: Lisa Rubino, 49, and Kali Rubino, 29, both of 372 Pennsylvania Ave., North Charleroi, are each charged by Charleroi Regional police with drug possession, court records show. Police accuse them of having a bag containing white powder and many blue pills when a man suffered a drug overdose in the area about 8:45 p.m. Sept. 23. District Judge Larry Hopkins issued the charges Monday in summons.
WASHINGTON
Stolen firearm: Michael Wayne Decker, 36, of 142 Karch Road, Jefferson Township, was charged with prohibited possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license by state police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Decker was pulled over on Murtland Avenue for not having a license plate on his vehicle. According to police, Decker had a warrant out for his arrest. Under the driver’s seat, police found a handgun that had been stolen in Jefferson Township. Decker was placed in the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge David Mark.