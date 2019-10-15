CECIL
Assault alleged: Dmetri Duane Williams, 19, of South Central Avenue, Canonsburg, was charged with criminal attempt of burglary, strangulation, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief by township police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, Williams forced his way into a home on Orchard Street about 1:30 a.m. Saturday and choked a woman. Williams was released from custody after posting $10,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
Assault on officer: Ruth Ann Crook, 29, of 20 Old Orchard Lane, Cecil Township, was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and criminal mischief by township police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Ridgeway Drive about 2 a.m. Sunday after Crook reported she was struck by an unknown man at a club. When police arrived she was highly intoxicated, uncooperative and was aggressive with police, the complaint said. She was arrested, and at the Cecil police department resisted being placed in handcuffs. Police said she kicked an officer in the knee. Crook was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
MIDWAY
Man threatened with gun: Damon Joseph Niedzialkia, 25, of 102 South Center St., Midway, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, harassment and disorderly conduct by McDonald police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, about 2:20 a.m. Sunday at his residence, Niedzialkia pointed a loaded handgun at Paul Kavoosi. Niedzialkia was released from custody after posting $15,000 bond set by Curtis Thompson.
NORTH FRANKLIN
Assault alleged: Herby Justin Grantz, 37, of 979 Jefferson Ave., Washington, was charged with simple assault, possession of an offensive weapon, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness by state police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, Grantz hit his mother and shoved her fiance at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Baltimore Avenue. He was in possession of brass knuckles. He was released from custody after posting $6,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.