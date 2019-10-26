CANONSBURG
Assault alleged: Tyrone Dwayne Chandler, 32, of Richland Avenue, Canonsburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment by state police Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, Chandler struck his wife after midnight Thursday. Chandler was released after posting $5,000 bond through a professional bondsman.
CANTON
Assault alleged: Kaleel Bethae, 22, of Dillon, S.C., was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment by state police Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, Bethae choked a woman and hit her in the face at a residence in the 1300 block of West Chestnut Street at about 1 a.m. Thursday. Bethae was released after posting $50,000 bond set by District Judge David Mark.
CHARLEROI
Drug case: Jesse Aaron Snyder, 34, of Grandview Way, Speers, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with drug possession, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, court records show. Police said they seized several stamp bags of heroin from Snyder after he was found asleep in his pickup truck that was stopped at a traffic signal at 300 First St. about 3:15 a.m. Oct. 19. District Judge Larry Hopkins issued the charges Wednesday in a summons.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Jarrett Patrick Singleton, 28, of 61 Burton Ave., Washington, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment by city police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Singleton punched a woman in the head and choked her at a residence on Burton Avenue Wednesday afternoon. He was released after posting $50,000 bond set by District Judge David Mark.
Terroristic threats: Michael John Susick, 47, of Broad Street, Washington, was charged with making terroristic threats by Washington Health System police, Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, Susick threatened to shoot people in the behavioral health unit at the Washington Hospital Oct. 18. Susick was on probation and a detainer was issued. He was placed in Washington County jail.
WEST PIKE RUN
Strangulation: A warrant is out for the arrest of Michael Kevin Stuart, 31, of 1448 Sylvan Terrace, Pittsburgh. He was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief by state police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Stuart choked a pregnant woman multiple times and hit her Oct. 23 at a Main Street residence and later threatened to kill her if she went to police.