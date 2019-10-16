AMWELL
Burglary: Andrew Thomas Simmons, 44, of 225 Laurie Lane, Amwell Township, was charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property by state police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Simmons entered his next door neighbor’s residence and stole a TV Saturday. Simmons was placed in the Washington County jail on $35,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
CANTON
Woman jailed: Desiree Nicole Hall, 29, of 182 Dorothy Ave., Canton Township, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. Police accuse her of having 11 marijuana plants in a shed in a growing operation discovered about 3 p.m. Oct. 8. She is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set Saturday by District Judge Mark Wilson.
CECIL
Man charged: Joshua Alan Harter, 39, of 1400 Main St., Cecil Township, is charged by township police with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and reckless endangerment, court records show. Harter told police his handgun discharged one round into his neighbor’s apartment while he cleaned the weapon about 8 p.m. Oct. 7. He is free on $10,000 bond set Saturday by District Judge Mark Wilson.
DONORA
Woman jailed: Gabrielle Irene Boyd, 23, of 1151 Marelda Ave., Donora, is charged by borough police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. Police accuse Boyd of having a bag of white powder, rock of crack and stamp bag of heroin during a traffic stop near her residence about 2:45 a.m. Saturday. She is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
ELCO
Man wanted: Allen S.A. Tegi, 35, of 666 E. Beau St., East Washington, is charged by state police with identity theft, forgery, theft, access device fraud and receiving stolen property, court records show. Police accuse Tegi of stealing the identity of George T. Bright to obtain a credit card July 16 and later using it to make $1,500 in unauthorized purchases. District Judge Larry Hopkins signed a warrant Friday for Tegi’s arrest.
NORTH CHARLEROI
Pair jailed: Kimberly Snyder, 25, of 1102 Lincoln Ave., Charleroi, and Robert Marshall, 37, of 10 Elm St., Monessen, are each charged by Charleroi Regional police with trespassing, court records show. Police accuse them of entering 431 Lock St. about 11:45 p.m. Friday without permission of resident Richard McKita. Marshall also is charged with possessing three stamp bags of heroin. He is in Washington County jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson. Snyder is jailed on $2,500 bond.
Assault alleged: Dante Chaney, 21, of 210 12th St., Donora, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with strangulation, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Chaney of choking Emily Yohe during an argument about 7:30 p.m. Monday at Seventh Street and West Liberty Avenue. He is free on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Larry Hopkins.
NORTH STRABANE
Assault alleged: Kenneth E. Hayman Jr., 39, of 454 Hunting Creek Road, North Strabane Township, is charged by township police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he struck Renata Hayman in the face several times and pushed her to the ground about 1 a.m. Saturday at his residence, court records show. He is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
SOUTH STRABANE
Two charged: Damonique Shakara Henderson, 27, of Pittsburgh, and Dasharia Donise Carson, 29, of Erie, are each charged by township police with conspiracy, possession of an instrument of a crime and felony retail theft, court records show. Police arrested them about 7 p.m. Friday following a foot chase on accusations they stole more than $400 worth of merchandise from two Tanger Outlets stores, 2200 Tanger Boulevard. The women are free on $10,000 bonds set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
WASHINGTON
Drug arrest: Jazmin Richarde Parker, 29, of Pittsburgh, is charged by city police with drug possession with intent to deliver, marijuana possession, two firearms violations, drug possession and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Parker of having 20 stamp bags of heroin, a loaded handgun and a Suboxone strip during a disturbance about 5 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Main Street. She is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Larry Hopkins.
Man jailed: Michael Sites, 41, of 38 W. Prospect Ave., Washington, is charged by city police with simple assault over allegations he punched Jennifer Scampone in the head and slammed her into a wall about 1:30 a.m. Saturday at his residence, court records show. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.