CHARLEROI
Assault alleged: Jeriame Williams, 41, of 29 Port Royal Drive, Rostraver Township, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Williams of pushing his girlfriend, Robin Ford, into a tree, injuring her leg, during an argument about 8:15 p.m. Sept. 21 at a residence in the 1100 block of Lower Meadow Avenue. District Judge Larry Hopkins issued the charges Monday in a summons.
MONESSENDrug arrest: Jayne Fonner, 56, of 210 W. Main St., Monongahela, is charged by city police with drug possession and driving with a DUI-related suspended license stemming from a disturbance at a business at 12 Eastgate Ave. about 3:20 p.m. Sept. 29. Police accuse Fonner of having 11 stamp bags of heroin, a bag of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana at the time. A senior district judge issued the charges Tuesday in a summons.
ROSTRAVERWoman arraigned: Jamie Mazur, 33, of 1116 Corrin Ave., New Eagle, is charged by township police with simple assault and harassment over allegations she struck Dennis Hudachek in the back with a belt buckle about 9:40 a.m. Sunday in a room at Holiday Inn Express, 181 Finley Road, court records show. Mazur is free on $5,000 unsecured bond set Monday by a senior district judge.