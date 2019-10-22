CANTON
Assault alleged: Joshua Stone, 32, of 126 Jeanne St., and his mother, Tammy J. Stone, 55, of 1062 Findlay St., both of Canton Township, are each charged by state police with simple assault and harassment, court records show. The Stones are accused of striking Samantha Lee Peterson during a disturbance outside of Joshua Stone’s residence about 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Peterson also is charged with simple assault and harassment over allegations she struck Tammy Stone and pulled out some of her hair during the same disturbance. Peterson is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Larry Hopkins. Joshua Stone also faces a charge of strangulation in the case. Hopkins signed a warrant for Joshua Stone’s arrest. Tammy Stone is free on $25,000 bond.
CECILAssault alleged: Robert Joseph White Jr., 51, of 3447 Millers Run Road, Cecil Township, is charged by Cecil police with simple assault and disorderly conduct over allegations he punched Corey Glover in the face about 3:45 p.m. Sunday at White’s residence, court records show. White is free on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Larry Hopkins.
ELCOAssault, fighting: Tabitha Keyes, 23, of Elco, was placed in Washington County Jail on $25,000 bond following her Oct. 19 arrest by RESA regional police. Keyes was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct, engaging in fighting, according to court records. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 31 before District Judge Larry Hopkins.
MORRISProwling report: State police are investigating an Oct. 19 report of someone who was spotted looking into a home in Morris Township, Washington County. When police responded, they saw a man, balding or with a receding hairline, fleeing into the woods. A search of the area was unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the identity of the man or who would have seen him is asked to call police at 724-223-5200.
WASHINGTONMan jailed: Robert Lee Austin, 54, of 70 E. Chestnut St., Washington, is charged by city police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Austin of choking his girlfriend, Bobbie Jo Yerkey, and striking her several times in the face about 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South College Street. Austin is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Larry Hopkins.
Assault alleged: Jay Werry, 29, who is homeless, is charged by city police with strangulation, giving police a false identification and harassment, court records show. Werry is accused of pushing and choking his exgirlfriend, Nicole Bittner, about 3:10 p.m. Saturday in the 60 block of East Beau Street. District Judge Larry Hopkins sent Werry to Washington County jail on $35,000 bond.
WEST MIDDLETOWNAssaults alleged: Magritte Opal, 26, of 17 W. Main St., West Middletown, is charged by state police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse her of striking her parents, Alexander and John Opal, while they attempted to calm her about 5 p.m. Friday outside of her residence. District Judge Larry Hopkins sent her to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.