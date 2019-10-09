BUFFALO
Burglary: David Thomas Cherup, 35, of 95 S. 27th St., Pittsburgh, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking by state police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Cherup stole a gas can from a shed in the 200 block of McKee Road around noon Monday. He used the gas to fill up his vehicle, police said. McKee is incarcerated in the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
CANTON
Theft: Maggie Jean Shaw, 26, of 50 Bel Air Drive, Canton Township, was charged with more than 300 counts of theft by state police Monday. According to two criminal complaints, Shaw is an in-home nurse, and stole medication from her patient on Sept. 18, including more than 300 pills and a fentanyl patch.
Assault alleged: Tammy Sue Cox, 54, of 507 Wayne St., Canton Township, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment by state police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Cox is a landlord and allegedly assaulted her tenant, Hilary Montesano, in the 900 block of Ewing Street on Sept. 24. Cox choked and pushed her, according to police.
WASHINGTON
Theft: Police investigated a theft that occurred about 2:20 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 400 block of Huston Street. According to police, a group of friends who had been drinking invited an unknown man inside for a beer. The man went into a bedroom and stole $800 to $1,000. He fled when he was confronted about the money and fled the area in a gray Dodge Magnum.