ALEPPO
Burglary: Jonathan Joseph St. John, 26, and Lynette Anne Riley, 25, both of 9050 Hornet Highway, Littleton, W.Va., were each charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary and theft by unlawful taking by state police last week. According to the criminal complaint, the two stole an ATV, dirt bike and generator from a home in the 300 block of Gun Hill Road in Aleppo Township on Sept. 3. Warrants have been issued for their arrest.
MORGAN
Vehicle theft: State police are investigating a burglary that occurred between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2 on Castile Run Road. According to police, a 2002 red and white Honda vehicle, as well as two chainsaws and solar charger were stolen.