WAYNESBURG
Terroristic threats: State police will charge Andrew Williamson, 19, of Mt. Morris, for making terroristic threats to a juvenile. Williamson is already facing driving under the influence and gun charges after being pulled over in Franklin Township on Aug. 30. According to police, Williamson texted the grandson of the man who towed his car and has made several threats since his arrest. Police said Williamson threatened to kill the 16-year-old the day he turns 18. The victim told police he was hesitant to report the threats to police due to fear of retaliation.