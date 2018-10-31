AMWELL
Driver charged: Jamie Irene Blum, 31, of 3 Wabash St., Southview, was charged last week by state police with DUI, having an open container of alcohol and several traffic violations after her vehicle crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer while driving north on Interstate 79 near the Lone Pine exit, Amwell. Police said she was taken to Washington Hospital for treatment. While there, she refused to submit to blood alcohol tests. Police obtained a search warrant for her blood and learned that her blood alcohol level was four times higher than the 0.08 limit presumed for intoxication. Charges were sent by summons from the office of District Judge Ethan Ward.
DUI, drug charges: Steve Karan, 34, of 12 Pottios Drive, Van Voorhis, was charged last week by state police with driving under the influence of marijuana, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and driving under suspension. Police said he drove his sport utility vehicle into the weigh station on Interstate 79 south Sept. 21 as troopers were conducting vehicle inspections. Police discovered he had marijuana in his vehicle. Blood tests also showed he was driving under the influence of marijuana. Charges were sent by summons from the office of District Judge Ethan Ward.
BUFFALO
Unsworn falsification: Robbie Joe Harbaugh, 41, of 901 Shady Ave., Charleroi, was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Ethan Ward on charges of providing false information on a gun purchase application and unsworn falsification filed by state police. He is accused of providing inaccurate information on the application while trying to purchase a Glock 9mm handgun June 27 from ARH Sport Shop, 4174 Route 40, Buffalo. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bond.
CANONSBURG
Counterfeit money passed: An employee of Kentucky Fried Chicken, 109 Cavasina Drive, told Canonsburg police Sunday a counterfeit $100 bill was passed at the restaurant.
Account accessed: Dayna Snedeker of Canonsburg told Canonsburg police Friday her credit card information was accessed and used to make an $840 purchase at Saks Fifth Avenue.
CANTON
Trespass alleged: Alaina R. Levenson, 18, of Lawrence, and June K. Kosek, 18, of Houston, will each be charged by state police with trespass after they allegedly were caught Saturday on the property of Kellington Protective Services, 55 Hickory St., Canton, without permission.
CHARLEROI
Woman jailed: Melissa Sue Reece, 39, of 306 Lincoln Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show. Police accuse her of having two stamp bags of heroin when officers were dispatched to a complaint that she was screaming about 1 a.m. Sunday at a gasoline station at 100 First St. She is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set Monday by District Judge Larry Hopkins.
CHARTIERS
One injured: William Carroll of 586 Western Ave., Canonsburg, was slightly injured when his vehicle and a vehicle driven by Melissa Kiehl, 176 S. Main St., Washington, collided Friday on West Pike Street in front of Chartiers-Houston High School, Chartiers police said. Carroll refused treatment at the scene.
MONESSEN
Assault alleged: Donovan L. Piccolo, 36, of 419 Rear Oneida St., Monessen, is charged by city police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he struck Lyndsey Zelenski in the head about 5 a.m. Oct. 25 in his residence, court records show. A senior district judge issued the charges Monday in a summons.
NORTH STRABANE
Vehicles entered: North Strabane police said several vehicles were entered in the Latimer Avenue area of Strabane late Saturday or early Sunday. Items stolen included a portable DVD player, compact discs and loose change.
ROSCOE
Man charged: Mark Anthony Cardelli, 52, of 209 State St., Belle Vernon, is charged by state police with being a habitual offender, retail theft and driving with a suspended or revoked license, court records show. Police accuse him of repeatedly driving without a license after responding to a complaint about 8:45 a.m. Oct. 20 that he stole merchandise from Dollar General, 315 Chester Ave. Police filed the charges Tuesday before District Judge Larry Hopkins.
ROSTRAVER
Man wanted: Mark Andrew Nogy, 57, of 1011 Brown St., Pricedale, Rostraver Township, is charged by township police with illegal possession of firearms as a convicted felon, court records show. Police accuse him of having 23 guns in his residence when officers were sent there about 8:15 p.m. Oct 22 to investigate a domestic violence complaint. Nogy has a 1985 conviction for aggravated assault that prohibits him from owning guns, police stated in court records. A senior district judge signed a warrant Friday for Nogy’s arrest.
SOUTH STRABANE
Wallet stolen: Courtney Fields of Washington told South Strabane police Monday her wallet was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked Saturday near Walmart, Trinity Point. She did not discover it was missing until a relative found it in the 1200 block of West Chestnut Street. She told police her access card, driver’s license and grocery store rewards cards were stolen from the wallet.
Theft, drug charges: Kevin Meyer, 42, of Washington, will be charged by South Strabane police with retail theft and possession of heroin and paraphernalia after he allegedly stole items valued at $127 from Lowe’s, Strabane Square, Monday. The charges will be sent by summons from the office of District Judge Jay Weller.
WASHINGTON
Student assaulted: A 15-year-old Washington boy will be charged with simple assault after he allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old Washington boy as he left the cafeteria at Washington Junior/Senior High School, Allison Avenue, about 2 p.m. Monday. The 15-year-old allegedly grabbed the other boy by the neck, slammed him to the floor and punched him in the head and neck, Washington police said. A 14-year-old girl reportedly asked the 15-year-old to assault the other boy because she was having issues with him. There was no indication on the report as to whether she also faces charges. The victim had marks and scratches on his face.
Account accessed: Timothy McIntyre of Washington told Washington police Monday his bank card information was accessed and used to make $368 in purchases at Xbox gaming services in the last two weeks.
Faces charges: Lachae Wilson, 24, of 62 Marion Villa, Belle Vernon, will be charged by Washington police with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia after she was found with suspected cocaine and a syringe when she was stopped while walking off Leonard Avenue Monday. She told police she was walking to Washington Hospital for treatment of a swollen ankle. Police took her to the hospital.
Heroin found: Paul Phillips, 32, of 505 N. Main St., Washington, will be charged by Washington police with possession of heroin and paraphernalia after he was found with nine stamp bags of the suspected drug along with a needle Monday. Police were called to GetGo, 104 E. Wylie Ave., because Phillips had reportedly locked himself inside a restroom and was shouting. Police said he also had an empty stamp bag.
Purse stolen: Taylor Cassidy of Canonsburg told Washington police Friday her purse, a Taser used for self-defense and a light bulb for her vehicle were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at Westland Offroad, 1105 Fayette St.