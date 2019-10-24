MORGAN
Stolen dirt bikes: James Ryan Debolt, 26, of 239 Second St., Morgan Township, was charged with receiving stolen property by Connellsville police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Debolt attempted to sell three stolen dirt bikes on Facebook. He was released from custody on a $10,000 unsecured bond set by District Judge David Balint.
WAYNESBURGAssault alleged: Jeffrey Scott Davis, 49, of 554 N. Richhill St., Waynesburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment by borough police last week. According to the criminal complaint, Davis punched his girlfriend in the face at his residence about 7 p.m. Oct. 19. He was released from custody after posting $5,000 bond.