NORTH STRABANE
Assault alleged: Curtis Williams, 55, of 1059 Arch St., Washington, was charged with simple assault and harassment by township police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Williams punched a man in the face several times about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Greenery Center. He was released from custody on $15,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
SMITH
Trespassing: Ashley Marie White, 38, of 720 N. Main St., Washington, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the criminal complaint, White broke into a home in the 900 block of Mary Street. White is in Washington County jail on $35,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
UNION
Drug possession: Darin Balliard, 48, of State Route 88, Union Township, was charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia by Monongahela police Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, Balliard had more than $9,200 cash and 33 grams of suspected cocaine. He allegedly told police he sold cocaine. Balliard was released from custody after posting $20,000 bond.
WEST BROWNSVILLEAssault alleged: Matthew John Gastner, 41, of 604 Jackson Ave., West Brownsville, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment by state police Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Gastner punched a man multiple times and choked him. Gastner is in Washington County jail on $15,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.