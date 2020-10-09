McDONALD
Man jailed: Andrew W. May, 59, of 110 S. McDonald St., McDonald, is charged by borough police with institutional vandalism, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse May of damaging a cell in the police station after being removed from a business in his building about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday. May is in Washington County jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge James Saieva Jr.
ROSTRAVER
Assault alleged: Mark Edward Learn, 61, of 558 Cedar Creek Road, Rostraver Township, is charged by township police with strangulation and simple assault over accusations he struck and choked his wife, Amy Learn, about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in their residence, court records show. District Judge Charles Christner released him on $10,000 unsecured bond.
West BROWNSVILLEWoman jailed: Christina Marie Lasko, 40, of 165 Conti Road, Centerville, is charged by state police with possessing four stamp bags of heroin and retail theft at Walmart, 134 Daniel Kendall Drive, about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, court records show. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent her to Washington County jail without bond because she was uncooperative and wanted on 10 outstanding warrants, online court records indicate.