NORTH STRABANE

Terroristic threats: Stephan Joseph Murphy II, 30, of South Strabane, is charged by North Strabane police with prohibited possession of a firearm, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment. According to the criminal complaint, Murphy’s ex-girlfriend called police at about noon Thursday to report Murphy had called her and threatened to shoot her. Court records state that she also told police on Sept. 27 that Murphy had pointed her own gun at her and threatened to kill her. Police learned that Murphy was currently on parole and had prior convictions of burglary and aggravated assault. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Murphy to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.

