CANONSBURG
Assault alleged: Brandon Robert Norman, 28, 220 Ketchum Drive, Canonsburg, was charged by borough police with simple assault and harassment following an incident at his apartment about 9 a.m. Tuesday. Police said Norman began yelling at a woman in his apartment, telling her she was no longer permitted to live there. He then allegedly struck her face and tried to drag her out of the apartment by her hair. Police said the woman’s face was swollen.
Assault alleged: Scott W. Quinn, 51, 527 McNary Ave., Canonsburg, was charged by borough police with simple assault and harassment after he allegedly violated a court order of protection when he allegedly showed up intoxicated to his ex-girlfriend’s Summit Avenue apartment Sept. 24. Police said Quinn allegedly slapped the woman across the face and put his cigarette out on her chin before she locked herself and her daughter in her vehicle to await police arrival.
Man jailed: Nathan M. Lewis, 35, of Pittsburgh, was charged by borough police with two counts of forgery and one count each of access device fraud and receiving stolen property after he allegedly stole a $3,120 check from the mail and altered it before trying to cash it Tuesday afternoon at the Clearview Federal Credit Union on East Pike Street. Lewis was arraigned by District Judge James Saieva Tuesday night and jailed on $20,000 bond.
Theft alleged: Gloria Kemp, 62, of 154 Alexander Ave., Strabane, was charged by borough police with theft for allegedly stealing between $5 and $50 from a tip jar at Vocelli Pizza on West Pike Street in April.
CANTON
Criminal trespass alleged: Samuel McKinley Wheeler Jr., 35, of 735 Fayette St., Washington, was charged by state police with criminal trespass after he allegedly was caught Sept. 3 on the property of 50 Bel Air Drive, where he has been banned since March 2018.
Theft alleged: Casey Dawn Cole, 28, of 195 Grove Ave., Washington, was charged by state police with theft after she allegedly stole more than $500 from a cash register at her workplace over July and August. Police said Cole was caught on surveillance video stealing money from the cash register at 7-Eleven on West Chestnut Street on 32 different occasions.
CENTERVILLE
Man jailed: Marshall Tucker Lambert, 27, of 809 Belle Ave., Washington Township, is charged by state police with possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show. Police accuse him of having a book bag containing paraphernalia when he appeared before District Judge Joshua Kanalis Tuesday on traffic warrants. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by Kanalis.
EAST FINLEY
Man jailed: Johnnie Jay Jones Jr., 31, of Claysville, is charged by state police with burglary, theft and receiving stolen property, court records show. Police accuse Jones of breaking into a residence in the 800 block of Rocky Run Road and stealing a computer tablet about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. He is in Washington County jail on a probation violation and $50,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.