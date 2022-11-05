CALIFORNIA
Sexual assault: Robert Fordyce Jr., 21, of California, is charged by California police with statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, corruption of minors and indecent assault. According to the criminal complaint, in September the victim in the case reported that Fordyce sexually assaulted them multiple times at a home in California. In an interview with police Thursday, Fordyce allegedly admitted to performing sex acts with the victim, court documents state. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent Fordyce to the Washington County jail on $250,000 bond.
