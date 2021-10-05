CHARTIERS
Assault alleged: Patrick Leonard Thurston, 56, of 303 McNary St., Canonsburg, is charged by Chartiers Township police with reckless endangerment, strangulation and simple assault following an argument about 6:20 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue. Court documents state Shawn Delaney attempted to leave and Thurston jumped on the hood of his car and grabbed his neck and steering wheel. The assault caused the car to strike a landscape boulder and spin out of control, the complaint says. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent him to Washington County jail on $5,000 bond.
FINLEYVILLE
Burglary: Timothy Temple, 32, of 1 Applewood Drive, New Eagle, is charged by Monongahela police with burglary and theft by unlawful taking. According to police, Temple, who was an employee of Carmen Tacos, 3540 Washington Ave., entered the business without permission about 10:40 a.m. Sunday, outside of regular hours, and stole $1,200. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent him to Washington County jail on $11,200 bond.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: George Edward Ankrom, 54, of 136 Oak Ave., Washington, is charged by Washington police with simple assault. According to police, at about 11 p.m. Friday, Ankrom struck a woman in the face at his residence, causing her to bleed heavily. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent him to Washington County jail on $20,000 bond.