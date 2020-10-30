BENTLEYVILLE
Man jailed: David James Daniels Jr., 65, of 335 Main St., Bentleyville, was charged by state police with simple assault and harassment following a domestic dispute at his home early Thursday morning. Police said about 3:43 a.m., Daniels argued with a woman before throwing an ash tray at her head, causing a laceration. The woman was transported to Monongahela Valley Hospital for treatment. Daniels was arraigned by District Judge Jesse Pettit and jailed on a $25,000 percentage bond.
ROSCOE
Man jailed: Jefferson Lee Davis, 46, of 312 Furlong Ave., Roscoe, was charged by RESA Regional Police with burglary, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief after he allegedly broke into Roscoe Slovak Club on Furlong Avenue in November 2018. After reviewing surveillance footage, police said Davis, who had previously worked at the club, was identified as the person prying open the door to the club and taking about $3,200 from the cash boxes and register. Davis was arrested Wednesday night, arraigned by District Judge Jesse Pettit and jailed on $50,000 bond.