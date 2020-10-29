HOUSTON
Drug charges: Harry Theodore Wilson Jr., 35, of 715 N. Main St., Houston, was charged by detectives of the Washington County Drug Task Force with two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police executed a warrant of his home Tuesday night. According to the criminal complaint, police found a baggie of crack on his person along with eight ounces of suspected cocaine packaged in separate bags in his house, five pounds of raw marijuana, a digital scale, several cellphones, and more than $2,100 in cash. Wilson was arraigned by District Judge Jesse Pettit and jailed on $35,000 bond.
MONONGAHELA
Weapons charges: Dennis James Mendicino Jr., 39, of East Railroad Street, Monongahela, was charged by city police with illegal possession of firearms, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and two traffic summary violations following a traffic stop Oct. 14 near the Sheetz parking lot on East Main Street. According to the criminal complaint, police smelled marijuana, and said Mendicino appeared under the influence. During his arrest, Mendicino revealed to police that he had a gun on his person and another in the vehicle, the complaint said. After investigating, police discovered that Mendicino did not have a valid concealed carry permit.
SOUTH STRABANE
Drug charges: Chantel Anna Ardeno, 27, of 8 Alexander St., and Kenneth Lee Brooks Jr., 27, of 750 Addison St., both of Washington, were each charged by township police with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to the KFC restaurant on Murtland Avenue Oct. 16. Police said Ardeno and Brooks, who both had warrants for their arrests, had been sitting in a car in the parking lot for more than an hour. When police searched the car, they found two unopened stamp bags of suspected heroin, 12 empty stamp bags, a baggie with an unknown white powder, a small amount of marijuana, eight crack pipes, and 14 hypodermic needles, according to the complaint.