CUMBERLAND
Vehicular assault: A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Joseph Paul McKenzie, 37, of 343 Grant St., Cumberland Township, who is charged by Cumberland police with accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, aggravated assault by vehicle and several summary traffic violations. According to police, McKenzie was driving east on Rutters Lane on Dec. 12, 2020, and traveled into the other lane when he came to a turn in the road. His vehicle pushed a car being driven by George Faidley III off the road and into a wire fence. A passenger in McKenzie’s vehicle was bleeding from the head, and told police McKenzie walked away from the accident, court documents state. Police said Faidley suffered severe injuries and was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
SOUTH FRANKLIN
Assault alleged: Robert Alan Hopkins, 34, of 37 Griffith Ave., Canton Township, is charged by state police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. According to police, about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hopkins choked a woman at a home in the 1900 block of Park Avenue. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent Hopkins to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.