CHARTIERS
Crash: Nathan David Cataldo, 29, of 231 Arden Mines Road, Washington, was charged by township police with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two summary traffic violations, accused of crashing his vehicle into a parked car in the 800 block of South Country Club Road Oct. 20. Police said Cataldo had a warrant for his arrest, and that they found two small bottles of liquid methadone on him.
WEST FINLEY
Theft alleged: Brian Anthony King, 33, of Wheeling, W.Va., was charged by state police with two counts each of theft and criminal trespass and one count of criminal mischief, accused of breaking into a parked truck on Spotted Tail Road between Oct. 14 and 16. According to the criminal complaint, King damaged the truck to gain access and steal more than $2,000 worth of tools.