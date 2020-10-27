BENTLEYVILLE
Assault alleged: Cassie Lucille Wichert, 21, of 105½ Lookout Ave., Charleroi, was charged by state police with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment after she allegedly threw a rock through a glass door in Bentleyville early Sunday morning. Wichert went to the residence of Robert Margoni in the 200 block of First Street, and allegedly bit him three times, according to police. She was arraigned Sunday morning by District Judge Mark Wilson and jailed on $5,000 bond.
CANTON
Man jailed: Daniel Patrick Kelley Jr., 35, of 230 Winona Ave., Washington, was charged by state police with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and harassment following a domestic disturbance Friday afternoon. Kelley allegedly had been communicating with one of the two victims via text when she allegedly told him that he “will not step foot in this house,” according to the criminal complaint. At 4:30 p.m., Kelley allegedly went to the house, in the 200 block of Key Avenue, forced his way through the unlocked front door and pushed the door and handle through the drywall inside the house, police said. Once inside, Kelley allegedly pushed the two residents, one of whom Kelley allegedly picked up and “slammed” to the floor. Kelley then fled the scene, the complaint said. Kelley was arraigned Friday night by District Judge Mark Wilson and jailed on $25,000 bond.
CECIL
Crash: Isiah Nathaniel Carr, 25, of Ellwood City, was charged by state police with possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, false identification to law enforcement, and three traffic summary violations following a crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 79 northbound. Police said when they responded about 2:45 a.m., Carr’s vehicle was sitting in the median. Police said Carr didn’t have a license or registration on him, and that they found marijuana in the glove compartment. Police said Carr gave them a false name and date of birth because there were multiple warrants for his arrest. According to the criminal complaint, police smelled alcohol on Carr’s breath as they attempted to arrest him. Carr resisted arrest for several minutes and later refused a breath test, the complaint said. Carr was arraigned Sunday morning by District Judge Mark Wilson and jailed on $25,000 bond.
DONORA
Drug charges: Chelcie Ann Cervenka, 26, of 68 Allen Ave., Donora, was charged by borough police with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident Oct. 12 at her residence. According to the criminal complaint, police found two Xanax pills, one Neurotin pill, two hypodermic needles, two crack pipes and one meth pipe in her vehicle, which was parked in front of her home.
FALLOWFIELD
Burglary reported: Jacob Michael Swanson, 24, of 229 Wilson Road, Charleroi, was charged by state police with burglary, two counts of criminal trespass, criminal mischief, theft, receiving stolen property, harassment and disorderly conduct following a domestic incident that occurred about 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, Swanson arrived at the Allenport Marina where he allegedly caused a disturbance and refused to leave without his ex-girlfriend. She agreed to have him drive her to her vehicle, but once in the car, he allegedly punched her in the face twice before driving to her residence on Crossridge Road. The woman told police she feared for her life, so she ran from the vehicle and hid in a bush while Swanson allegedly kicked in her front door, the complaint states. Swanson allegedly ransacked the home, damaging the refrigerator, back door, basement door, ceiling fan and oven. He then fled, but returned a few minutes later to steal the woman’s car keys and wallet, court documents state. A warrant has been issued for Swanson’s arrest.
WASHINGTON
Men jailed: Two Washington men were jailed on assault charges following a fight that broke out Sunday night at a residence in the 100 block of Gibson Avenue. City police said both Jeremy David McClain, 32, of 89 E. Walnut St., and Barry Evans, 34, of 26 Gibson Ave., were involved in the disturbance about 9:20 p.m. Police said the two struck a man multiple times before Evans broke the door of the victim’s residence while trying to get inside the house. Police said that when they arrived, Evans was bleeding from his head, but refused EMS treatment. Police also said McClain appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. They found a crack pipe in his pocket. Evans was charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment, while McClain was charged with simple assault, harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness. They were both arraigned and each jailed on $5,000 bond.