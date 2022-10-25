CHARLEROI
Assault alleged: Demarrio Bashur, 19, of Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional Police with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 700 block of Lookout Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday following reports that Bashur assaulted his girlfriend. Police said a verbal argument turned physical, and that Bashur choked her and threw her to the ground. District Judge John Bruner sent Bashur to the Washington County jail. According to online court records, Bashur was denied bond because he made a threat toward the victim while speaking to an officer.
