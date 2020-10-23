CANTON
Couple jailed: A Washington man and an Avella woman are in jail on drug charges following a domestic incident that occurred early Sunday at 2920 W. Chestnut St. State police responded about 3:50 a.m. for the report of a woman screaming. Police said they knocked on the door, but no one answered, so they entered through the basement door. They discovered David Robert Keener Jr. of Vermont Street, and Elisabeth Leah Charnik, of Homestead Drive, both had warrants for their arrest, and allegedly were both in possession of suspected heroin and other drugs. Charnik told police that Keener threatened her and threw a lamp at her. Keener was charged with possession of a controlled substance, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, and was jailed on $25,000 bond. Charnik was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct, and was jailed on $20,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Man jailed: William Randall Lyons, 56, of Dublin, Va., is charged by state police with heroin, possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm, drug possession, giving police a false identification, driving under the influence and being a habitual offender, court records show. The charges stem from a traffic stop about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at Jefferson and Tyler avenues. Lyons is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.