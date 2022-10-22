CHARLEROI
Burglary: Bradley Michael Castor, 31, and April Joetta Clancy, 41, both of Charleroi, are each charged by Charleroi police with criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. According to the criminal complaint, sometime between Oct. 3 and 4, Castor and Clancy entered a building in the 1200 block of McKean Avenue and stole numerous power tools. Castor was arraigned on the charges Thursday by District Judge Eric Porter, who sent him to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond. According to online court records, Clancy was denied bond due to her being untruthful during her arraignment Friday morning.
