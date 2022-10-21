CHARLEROI
Drug arrest: Frank Ellis Tartt Jr., 41, of Charleroi, is charged by state police with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property. According to the criminal complaint, police executed a search warrant at Tartt’s home in the 600 block of First Street Wednesday morning. Police said three guns, two of which were determined to be stolen, were found at the home. According to the complaint, police also found unspecified quantities of suspected cocaine, suspected fentanyl and suspected methamphetamine. District Judge Eric Porter sent Tartt to the Washington County jail on $250,000 bond.
