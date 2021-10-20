CANTON
Drug charges: Amy Allen, 43, of 714 Buena Vista St., Canton Township, is charged by state police with possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication facility and corruption of minors. According to police, beginning in March, Allen was using her medical marijuana prescription to supply two juveniles with THC cartridges. District Judge James Saieva released Allen on $50,000 unsecured bond.
CHARLEROI
Assault alleged: Sun Fapin, 55, of 918 McKean Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi police with 20 misdemeanors for indecent assault. According to police, on Oct. 5 Fapin inappropriately touched two women while they were shopping at the Dollar General at 110 McKean Ave. Fapin has not been arraigned on the charges, but he is scheduled to appear before District Judge Eric Porter for a preliminary hearing at 1:45 p.m. Nov. 18, according to court records.