CHARTIERS
Drug arrest: Nathan Ray Kerr, 37, of Chartiers Township, is charged by state police with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the criminal complaint, police executed a search warrant at Kerr’s home in the 400 block of Ross Street at about 9:20 p.m. According to the complaint, police discovered 83 grams of cocaine, along with 4 grams of suspected fentanyl, psychedelic drugs, 35 pounds of marijuana and more than $38,000 cash. Police said Kerr admitted to owning and selling the drugs. District Judge John Bruner sent Kerr to the Washington County jail on $30,000 bond.
