CUMBERLAND
Intimidation: Thomas W. Simpkins III, 29, of Cumberland Township, is charged by Cumberland police with intimidating a victim to refrain from making a report, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, at about 2 p.m. Friday a woman reported to police that Simpkins had assaulted her at a residence in the 80 block of Pershing Boulevard. She told police Simpkins shoved her, and that when she tried to call 911, Simpkins took her phone and threatened to burn down the house. District Judge Lee Watson sent Simpkins to the Greene County Prison on $10,000 bond.
