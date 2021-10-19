CUMBERLAND
Assault alleged: Joshua Lee Hegedis, 29, of 1835 E. Roy Furman Highway, Cumberland Township, is charged by Cumberland Township police with simple assault and terroristic threats. He is accused of head-butting a woman and spitting in her face about 11 a.m. Saturday at his home. District Judge Lee Watson sent him to Greene County Prison on $15,000 bond.
ELLSWORTH
Assault alleged: Brett Patric Naddeo, 33, of 121 S. Pine St., Ellsworth, is charged by state police with simple assault and resisting arrest. He is accused of striking a woman in the face and resisting arrest when police attempted to take him into custody about 9:30 p.m. Sunday at his home. District Judge Curtis Thompson sent him to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
MONESSEN
Drug and weapon charges: Terrance James Stepoli, 29, of 1420 Rostraver St., Monessen, is charged by state police with possession with intent to deliver, prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to police, Stepoli was pulled over for a suspended license about midnight Thursday near the intersection of Oneida Street and Knox Avenue. He attempted to run when police asked him to get out of the vehicle for a sobriety test, but was taken into custody, according to the complaint. Police found a handgun and suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle, court documents indiate. Police said Stepoli has an extensive criminal history and is not permitted to own a firearm. District Judge Wayne Vlasic sent Stepoli to Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000.