WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: West Jones, 52, of Washington, is charged by Washington police with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 200 block of East Hallam Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Police said that Jones threatened Avery Turner with a golf club and attempted to kick down the door to the house. No injuries were reported. District Judge Gary Havelka sent Jones to the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
