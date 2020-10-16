CALIFORNIA
Assault alleged: Kara Alexus Clifton, 19, of 453 Rear Third St., California, is charged by borough police with simple assault and harassment over allegations she head-butted Gerald Brown about 1 p.m. Tuesday in her residence, court records show. She is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
CARROLL
Assault alleged: Earl Jacob Soares, 45, of Connellsville, is charged by township police with aggravated assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of punching a nurse in the face while being treated in Mon Valley Hospital about 3:10 a.m. Thursday. Police filed the charges before District Judge Mark Wilson.
CHARLEROI
Man jailed: Christian Alexander Lowe, 29, of Donora, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. Police accuse Lowe of having a bag of crack and $969 when officers arrested him on a warrant in the 1000 block of Fallowfield Avenue about 11 a.m. Wednesday. He is in Washington County jail on $100,000 bond set by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
MONONGAHELA
Man jailed: Zachery Cowell, 23, of 684 Route 837, New Eagle, is charged by Monongahela police with fleeing from police, resisting arrest and causing damage to a police cruiser about 2 p.m. Wednesday, court records show. Police accuse him of driving his dirt bike on sidewalks and through yards before it struck the side of a police cruiser in the 400 block of Railroad Street. Cowell is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.