CECIL
Arson: A warrant has been issued for Daniel James Wagner, 26, of 223 N. Main St., Houston, who is charged by Cecil Township police with arson and criminal mischief. According to police, Wagner started a fire at the Dollar General at 3575 Millers Run Road the evening of June 18. Police described Wagner as a disgruntled employee and said he lit charcoal on fire in the store. He caused more than $2,000 in damage, according to police.
PERRY
Assault alleged: Derek Morgan Lemley Coss, 28, of 139 Main St., Perry Township, is charged by Greene County Regional Police with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. According to police, at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Coss assaulted a pregnant woman at his residence. He is accused of choking her, slamming her head against a door and throwing her into furniture. According to police, the woman was bruised and exhibited signs of a concussion. District Judge Lee Watson sent Coss to Greene County Prison on $100,000 bond.