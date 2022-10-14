MORRIS
Child endangerment: Donald Lee Fox Jr., 45, and Jessica Yoders, 36, both of Browns Creek Road, Morris Township, Greene County, are charged by Greene County Regional Police with endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to their home at about 3 p.m. Sept. 21 as part of a Children and Youth Services investigation. Yoders’ two children, ages 16 and 15, also live in the home. Police said the home was in deplorable condition, with garbage piled over six feet high and an insect infestation. The children told a social worker that they did not have access to clean clothes, and were not being taken for medical care. Fox and Yoders have yet to be arraigned on the charges.
